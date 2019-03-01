Volunteers and the Clark County School District

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A 2017 law requiring volunteers who work with children be fingerprinted and pass a background check has hurt volunteerism (Tuesday RJ). So? Find appropriate volunteers.

Under Senate Bill 185, those requirements would be dropped for some people. So we are more concerned with turning away volunteers than we are with the safety of our children? Something is wrong here.

The law was instituted to keep predators and/or unsavory people away from our schools and our children. What’s more important than the safety of our children?