Vote no on Question 3

I have followed the arguments for and against Question 3. I have yet heard a reason why this is a constitutional amendment. Why subject the state to a proposition that, if not effective as claimed, would be almost impossible to correct?

What has also turned me off is the position taken by those with loads of money who wish to divorce their industries from NV Energy. Now we have the Review-Journal, owned by Sheldon Adelson, being used to support the proponents and thereby “freeing” his casinos from the utility. Although the RJ has been conservative in its editorial opinions, I now find those opinions in places other than the editorial page.

I therefore support the opposition to Proposition 3. I hope a majority of voters agree with my position.