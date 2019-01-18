Want to improve education in Clark County?

Dreamstime

Rather than tossing money at our education system — a tried-and-true method in the past, although useless for the most part — I suggest a simple way to raise the learning level of all students.

Having been a substitute teacher in the school district for 12 years, I have found a technique to utilize within the classroom that costs nothing and is easy to implement. Do not allow cellphones. If students need to make emergency calls, they can go to the office.

It is unbelievable how much time is wasted by students who talk, text and play on their phones when they should be paying attention to class-related activities.