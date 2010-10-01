Watch out for deceptive political phone polls

To the editor:

I have been receiving a lot of calls lately asking me to participate in a political poll. I realize these polls are conducted to predict voting trends. But be warned: Clever candidates are using this venue for political advertisement.

“Pollsters” are calling to ask if I’d mind answering a few questions. I was polite and allowed it to go on for 15 minutes. I was asked who I would vote for if the election were held today, etc., etc. But then, as the questions go on and on, they involve answers that asked me to choose how I would vote today knowing this candidate was responsible for raising taxes or some other issue that would make me rethink my choice.

The second time I got a call like this, I told the individual that he had enough information and I wasn’t going to participate any longer. I hung up. Guess what? Later that evening someone called back to ask if I’d finish the so-called “poll” and picked up where they left off.

Kathleen Gibbons

Henderson

Fox in charge

To the editor:

OK, I understand why we need unions in the private sector — sweat shops, unsafe working conditions, living wages, etc. In the collective bargaining process, the owner is negotiating with the unions.

But in the public sector, who is negotiating with the union? Another public employee? How can anyone wonder how the public-sector unions got the outlandish wages and benefits they enjoy?

Kind of like the fox guarding the henhouse, if you ask me.

Nicholas P. Gartner

Henderson

Red Tea Party

To the editor:

I see no difference between the Tea Party and the Communist Party, as they both espouse the overthrow of our government. Their actions and words are seditious and subversive and should be punishable to the full extent of the law.

JANETTE JARRETT

LAS VEGAS

Take responsibility

To the editor:

So another coroner’s inquest is over, and the family of the deceased is blaming Costco and Metro. What else is new? I guess all those pro-police witnesses lied. Including many senior citizens.

It’s the same mind-set. Your children are obese, so blame McDonald’s. A drunken driver killed a family member, so blame the bar. A drugged-out, unstable individual goes into a crowded store and draws a gun on police and gets shot. Blame the store and the police. Does anyone else see a problem with this?

Of all the police shootings in the valley, this is not the one where you want to draw a line in the sand. It was as clean and justified as they come. It is tragic that Erik Scott is dead, but after all the fluff and twisting by the family and attorney, the bottom line is that he would be alive today if he did what the police told him.

Let’s have some personal responsibility for a change.

Joe Molinaro

Henderson

The writer is a retired Henderson police officer.

Viable model

To the editor:

I feel compelled to set the record straight about World Market Center’s financing matters in the wake of a Review-Journal article that stated our buildings are in foreclosure (“Mart said to default on loans,” Sept. 15). Let me be clear on the central point: There are no foreclosure proceedings pending on any of the buildings at World Market Center, nor have there ever been in the past.

We invite anyone seeking the truth to conduct a simple review of the relevant public records. Doing so will quickly, and definitively, put this matter to rest.

We have proactively engaged the special servicer to allow us to continue to meet the needs of our tenants and position ourselves and our industry partners for growth well into the future.

Our business model is as viable as ever. In light of the unprecedented economic conditions that have impacted the pace of global business over the course of the past two years, it is hardly surprising that we have sought to structure our financing in a way that affords us the greatest operational flexibility.

The end result will be an even stronger platform for the benefit of the home furnishings industry and the city of Las Vegas.

Robert J. Maricich

Las Vegas

The writer is chief executive officer of World Market Center Las Vegas.

Chinese currency

To the editor:

The Obama administration is running out of ideas on how to improve our economy. It is exerting a misguided attempt to force China to revalue its currency.

Let China do its own business. The U.S. economy is faltering not because of China, but because of our own poor business judgment. For instance, the devastating catalyst to our financial meltdown was the subprime crisis. Did China have anything to do with it?

Congress needs to be cautioned of the backlash that can occur if China revalues its currency. Most of the goods sold in the United States will become vastly more expensive, and that will undeniably choke our anemic recovery.

Furthermore, we must be nice to our “banker,” lest China unload its Treasury holdings. This for certain would negatively impact the dollar.

The thought of forcing China to revalue its currency is one that must be dismissed.

Alfonso tiu

Henderson