Well, here we go again. A new year, and we see millions of dollars in “economic impact” from New Year’s Eve and upcoming conventions, along with increased tax revenue from marijuana sales. But guess what, folks? The powers that be in Nevada are going to “try” to raise taxes for schools, special interests, “free” handouts, etc.

Stand by, people. The year 2020 is just around the corner, and the economy will again take a back seat to political party interests.