Water and the new Raider stadium

Wednesday’s “Water Question” article describes the significant amount of water saved by removing grass in the valley. So why will the new football stadium feature real grass? The Raiders are moving to a desert location. Everyone is urged to conserve.

Artificial turf is good enough for the NFL’s Falcons, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Cowboys, Seahawks, Rams, Lions, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Texans, Bengals and Vikings. Mark Davis is getting himself a $1.8 billion stadium. The least he can do is give us back some water.