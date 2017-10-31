Wayne Allyn Root and MGM Resorts

Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I almost fell off my chair laughing when I read Wayne Allyn Root’s Thursday commentary offering advice to MGM Resorts. For awhile now, I have been following Mr. Root’s personal attacks on Jim Murren and MGM, wondering what was behind his vendetta.

Then it dawned on me that the vendetta seemed to start around the time MGM and most other Strip properties started charging for parking, especially valet parking. Mr. Root was very vocal and outraged about having to pay for valet parking on the Strip.

As the attacks on MGM continued, I thought on several occasions about writing a letter to the editor opining, tongue-in-cheek, that if MGM wanted to stop these attacks, all it had to do was offer Mr. Root free valet parking at its properties.

Lo and behold, I pick up the newspaper Thursday and what do I see? Wayne Allyn Root offering unsolicited advice to MGM officials on how to save their business. And the price for this unsolicited advice from this self-proclaimed expert in the industry? You guessed it: Free valet parking for Mr. Root and his friends.