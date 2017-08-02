Wayne Allyn Root apparently unaware of the Constitution

To suggest that President Donald Trump issue two executive orders detailing how the entirely separate branch of government known as Congress conduct its affairs is indicative of someone who flunked social studies.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Wayne Allyn Root’s ignorance of the U.S. Constitution and American government is astonishing. To suggest in his Sunday column that President Donald Trump issue two executive orders detailing how the entirely separate branch of government known as Congress conduct its affairs is — if not “tongue in cheek” — indicative of someone who flunked social studies.

The rest of his diatribe against Congress is too specious to even comment on. It would be nice if Mr. Root actually knew something about the subjects he writes about.