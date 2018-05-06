Wayne Allyn Root calls out Harry Reid’s hypocrisy

Sen. Reid does not support President Donald Trump’s “wall,” but his residence is protected by a wall.

The Review-Journal printed several letters from readers regarding the Wayne Allyn Root column that described his Anthem Country Club community. None has referenced retired Sen. Harry Reid, who also lives in that community and was mentioned in Mr. Root’s piece.

Sen. Reid does not support President Donald Trump’s “wall,” but his residence is protected by a wall. He did not see the efficacy of requiring a valid ID for voters, but nobody is admitted to Sen. Reid’s community without a valid ID, etc. According to Mr. Root’s column, the community is also protected by armed guards.

Mr. Root’s editorial was calling attention to Sen. Reid’s hypocrisy. It seems that many readers missed the point.