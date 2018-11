AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

Wayne Allyn Root’s Nov. 11 column repeats the same claims he made previously about voter fraud in Nevada. He asserts there were hordes of illegal aliens voting in the midterms … multiple times. It’s odd, though, that no election official supports the claim of rampant illegal voting. I know people who worked the polls who can tell Mr. Root how clean the process is — if he’d listen.

Mr. Root needs to improve his skills at detecting obviously fake internet stories.