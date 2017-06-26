ad-fullscreen
Letters

Wayne Allyn Root gets it right in James Comey column

Karen Keller Boulder City
June 25, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Once again Wayne Allyn Root’s column regarding the James Comey hearings in Washington, D.C., hit the nail right on the head. He accurately depicted everything that transpired during the hearings, including Mr. Comey’s statements that President Trump was not under investigation and that Mr. Comey himself (through a friend) had leaked documents that ended up in The New York Times.

Having read accounts of the hearings in other publications and watched televised accounts, I could surmise only that those commentators had not watched the same hearings that I had seen. Kudos to Mr. Root for an honest accounting of what took place. I look forward to reading his columns and find them refreshing in a day of negative, dishonest coverage by most of the mainstream media.

 

