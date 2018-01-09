Wayne Allyn Root has a selective memory when it comes to the U.S. economy

United States former President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Sunday’s Wayne Allyn Root editorial was Orwellian indeed. Mr. Root wrote, “Obama was the worst economic president in America’s history.” Thus, he attempts to erase the history books of the Great Depression and the Great Recession, both navigated by Republican presidents. And he ignores the rise in the Dow Jones averages for Barack Obama’s entire eight-year presidency.