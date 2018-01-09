Letters

Wayne Allyn Root has a selective memory when it comes to the U.S. economy

Robert Bencivenga Henderson
January 8, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Sunday’s Wayne Allyn Root editorial was Orwellian indeed. Mr. Root wrote, “Obama was the worst economic president in America’s history.” Thus, he attempts to erase the history books of the Great Depression and the Great Recession, both navigated by Republican presidents. And he ignores the rise in the Dow Jones averages for Barack Obama’s entire eight-year presidency.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like