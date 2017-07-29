ad-fullscreen
Letters

Wayne Allyn Root outdoes himself with recent column on health care

Charles Parrish Las Vegas
July 28, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

In my opinion, bloviator in chief Wayne Allyn Root has outdone himself with his Thursday column, “Both Republicans and Demcorats have committed massive fraud with Obamacare.”

Mr. Root has dug up every conceivable offhand negative comment that anyone made about health care, whether true or not, and put them down on paper, apparently under his belief that if it is in the newspaper it must be true. Anyone who has read George Orwell’s “1984” will recognize that Mr. Root thinks he is working in the Ministry of Truth diligently trying to make sure that whatever Big Brother says or does winds up being supported by rewritten newspaper history.

I realize that the Review-Journal must try to make a profit and that sensationalism sells, but come on. Doesn’t a newspaper have any responsibility to make things better?

