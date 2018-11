Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

I went on vacation after the midterms. So I had a neighbor keep the Thursday and Sunday papers, because I wanted to see what Wayne Allyn Root had to say about the results. It was no surprise that he ranted about illegal votes.

Mr. Root can’t accept that America is waking up to the despicable man in the White House. I hope this will continue into 2020 and voters will make Donald Trump a one-term president. Mr. Root should admit he was wrong about a blue trickle.