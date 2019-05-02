Wayne Allyn Root too far to the right

Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I can usually tolerate people who do not agree with me, but Wayne Allyn Root’s latest headline (“Radical Democrats hate the United States,” April 25 column) is too much. Can we have some moderate opinions on a more regular basis? You have a lot of California transplants now, and more are on the way. I bet Mr. Root isn’t helping your circulation.

We need sensible discussion, not extreme views published, if our country is to survive this administration. The midterms showed that Nevada is no longer a right-wing majority.