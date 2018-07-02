Wayne Allyn Root was right about Barack Obama and kids at the border

No numbers on children separated from their parents under Obama are available because his administration didn’t keep them.

Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

In reply to Brian Terenzini’s Wednesday letter criticizing Review-Journal columnist Wayne Allyn Root:

I suggest Mr. Terenzini read the article headlined “Obama Separated Families at the Border, Too” that was posted on June 21 by Franco Ordonex and Anita Kumar of the Chicago Tribune who work for McClatchy’s Washington bureau. Mr. Root was correct in his column.

The article stated that “Obama prosecuted mothers for coming to the United States illegally. He fast tracked deportations. And, yes, he housed unaccompanied children in tent cities.” No numbers on children separated from their parents under Obama are available because his administration didn’t keep them.

Mr. Root did his homework.