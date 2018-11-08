Wayne Allyn Root’s prediction of a Red Wave proven wrong

Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

So much for Wayne Allyn Root’s predictions that the Democrats would not win anything in the midterms. Perhaps he should go back and read his own gambling books again. Sure, the Republicans still have the Senate, but the Democrats handily retook the House and also gained some important state positions across the country.

We can finally officially begin the work of draining the Trump swamp. Now that Nevada is a solidly blue state, perhaps it is time for Mr. Root to exit Nevada stage left and go find himself a nice safe space in a solidly red state where he can cry and spew his hateful rhetoric. I would be happy to pack his bags for him.