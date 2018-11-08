Letters

Wayne Allyn Root’s prediction of a Red Wave proven wrong

Tracey Brice Howard Las Vegas
November 7, 2018 - 11:31 pm
 

So much for Wayne Allyn Root’s predictions that the Democrats would not win anything in the midterms. Perhaps he should go back and read his own gambling books again. Sure, the Republicans still have the Senate, but the Democrats handily retook the House and also gained some important state positions across the country.

We can finally officially begin the work of draining the Trump swamp. Now that Nevada is a solidly blue state, perhaps it is time for Mr. Root to exit Nevada stage left and go find himself a nice safe space in a solidly red state where he can cry and spew his hateful rhetoric. I would be happy to pack his bags for him.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like