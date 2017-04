Donald Trump

It would be hilarious if it weren’t so sad. The headline for Wayne Allyn Root’s Thursday diatribe reads, “A wildly successful first 100 days for Trump.” And then Mr. Root ends the column with “congratulations” for a fantastic first 100 days.

Nowhere in the liberal-bashing essay, however, was there a mention of one successful thing the president has accomplished. Not one. And he claims the mainstream media lie? Sure.