Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Wayne Allyn Root cried voter fraud in his Sunday column, just as I stated he would two weeks ago when he predicted a Trump Hurricane. I will personally put up $1 million against Mr. Root’s money if he can prove that Nevada’s election was stolen by illegals. His army of Trump Whisperers surely will back him. C’mon, oddsmaker. Put up or shut up.