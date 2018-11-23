We must begin to better manage our forests

Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP

The recent fires in California are heart-wrenching. President Donald Trump may not talk PC, but he is right in saying we need to manage our forests better.

People who want to build in these beautiful areas need to build smarter. Clear the brush from around your house. Build with materials such as steel, ceramic and cement. Install fire sprinklers in the house and on the roof. Have a pool or a 5,000-gallon water tank with pump and generator.

We cannot stop all fires, but we can do better. Just drive to Mount Charleston and look at the way those homes are built and their surroundings. It is a disaster waiting to happen.