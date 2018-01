What has our country come to when good American people are afraid to wear a president’s shirt or hat in public?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

I’ve been a Trump supporter from day one. When I go to any casino now, I wear a Trump shirt. More than 95 percent of the time, I get a thumbs up or someone says, “Nice shirt,” etc.

Some people have stopped me and say they have Trump shirts and hats, but are afraid to wear them.They say they are afraid of their personal safety or their property being damaged.

