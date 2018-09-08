Wedding a slap in the face to employees waiting on raises

I find it disgraceful how the Ferttitas flaunted their wealth on the wedding of Kelley Fertitta and Tyler Nemiro when they have not given their employees a raise in six years.

A scene from the Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 (screengrab from @wedstagrams)

I find it disgraceful how the Ferttitas flaunted their wealth on the wedding of Kelley Fertitta and Tyler Nemiro when they have not given their employees a raise in six years (Cash-no-object wedding bash lures stars, Mars, Sept. 3, 2018). It’s a slap in the face to the employees who are dedicated to their jobs and struggle to make ends meet. They pumped millions into the local economy but did nothing for the employees. Apparently they have no regard for the people that earn minimum wage and whose hard work contributed to this display of opulence.