Western wildfires show need for climate action is now

Your Aug. 8 editorial “Climate change and Western wildfires” correctly points out that wildfires have existed since the dawn of human habitation and have complex causes. However, your analysis and conclusions mislead readers about the core problem and economic impacts.

First, your assertion that fires have not increased is wrong. The Yale study cited in the editorial relies on data prior to the 21st century. Current data show that in the past 40 years the number of large fires has increased fourfold and the acreage burned has doubled.

Second, the major causes of the increase are clearly linked to climate change, including hotter and drier summers, early snowmelt and bark beetle infestation.

Many people fear that acknowledging climate change and taking action to mitigate its worst effects will be expensive and involve intrusive government actions. Actually, business as usual is the riskier course — smoky air is making us sick, fire loss to homes and businesses costs billions, and we lose timber, outdoor recreation and jobs. A better option is to consider solutions that will reduce future fire risk and other climate catastrophes.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby advocates for a carbon fee and dividend, which places a gradually rising fee on carbon-based fuels, returns all revenue to households and does not increase government spending. Two separate analyses show that this proposal would increase job and economic growth while reducing pollution-related health costs and climate impacts.

We shouldn’t fiddle while the West burns. We should accept the reality of climate impacts and act.