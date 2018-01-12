Westgate sign a menace for nearby residents

I know of dozens of Turnberry Place and Turnberry Towers homeowners who are in the process of installing very expensive blackout curtains and drapes.

Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

John Katsilometes’ Sunday column touts the massive new 15,000-square-foot flashing street signage from the Westgate Hotel on Paradise Road. Not everyone is as excited about this new bright signage as “Kats” is, as there are well more than 2,000 condo bedroom windows within a block of this sign, which are now assaulted directly by the bright flashing images, 24 hours a day.

The light is so bright that it makes evenings in the area outside appear to be daylight. The light pollution assault is really a trespassing invasion right into our homes. I know of dozens of Turnberry Place and Turnberry Towers homeowners who are in the process of installing very expensive blackout curtains and drapes over their windows in an attempt to block out the flashing light invasion.

We no longer get to enjoy the evening city views we paid for and instead must find ways to shield out this light pollution. If the signage is permitted to stay, some residents think property values in the area for units facing the sign could suffer a loss of $50,000 — some feel $100,000 or more for each unit. The sign is the tallest free-standing sign in the entire world, and it’s also a road safety issue, as blinding and flashing lights are assaulting drivers.

This area is zoned for businesses but also zoned and approved by Clark County for residential homes. There should have been a fair balance between the two in the area, but Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, who alone represents our area, ignored testimony from residents at multiple hearings on the sign. She failed to even respond or acknowledge our comments.

A quick check of her political campaign contributions reveals she regularly receives money from the gaming and related industries. That might help explain her support for this outrageous signage, which has destroyed lives, residential homes and property values.