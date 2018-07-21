What are the costs of America opening her borders?

Who is going to pay for all of those new arrivals?

Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

I often wonder if those people in favor of opening our borders to every one have ever read a paper or watched the news. Are they aware of the thousands of homeless veterans, legal citizens, children, seniors and others collecting welfare, Social Security and food assistance? Are they aware of the teachers and school districts clamoring about more funding, overcrowded classrooms and kids who can’t speak the language. Who do they think is going to pay for all of those new arrivals?

I’m going to guess that it won’t be Bernie Sanders or the Clinton Foundation.