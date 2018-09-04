What are the Raiders thinking about stadium parking?

AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Forethought? Seriously? When they were choosing a location for the new Raiders stadium — with all the land we have in Las Vegas and the outlying areas — they could not have chosen a spot that would give adequate on-site parking? That’s not to say there couldn’t be a place for some overflow parking, but I see after reading Wednesday’s paper they are providing only up to 2,700 spots on-site?

Parking spaces should’ve been just as important as any other consideration in the building of the stadium. I am very happy that we’re getting a professional football team, but it seems to me that the powers that be didn’t really think this all the way through. We are in the middle of the desert, with acres and acres and acres of open land. I’m just really not sure what they were thinking.