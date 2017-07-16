ad-fullscreen
Letters

What can we do about double-dipping public officials?

William Golas Las Vegas
July 15, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Greedy mess

Congratulations to Review-Journal investigative reporter Arthur Kane for his excellent article on July 9 exposing dozens of our elected officials openly double dipping.

And now I ask, to whom do we turn in order to clean up this greedy mess? The governor, the mayors, the attorney general? Maybe we should start by asking the folks at the IRS? Perhaps the IRS might discover a few more “oversights”?

Heck folks, we all now know that we have a problem. The question: Who will have courage to come forth and start the ball rolling?

Once again, thank you, Mr. Kane, for the excellent reporting.

