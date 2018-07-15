What do they do at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority when nobody is looking?

Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

I’m sure it wasn’t intentional, but in Tuesday’s Review-Journal story “Metro investigating LVCVA,” Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly revealed everything we need to know about the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority when he said, “It’s bothersome, but when the law gets involved, you want to do the right thing.” This raises a question of what authority officials want to do (and appear to have done) when the law is not involved.

But, after reading countless articles in the Review-Journal about the convention authority, we already know the answer to that question.

It’s time for all of them to go. Taxpayers should not have to support any group that sees the law as a bother — and, even worse, boasts about it.