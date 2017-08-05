What if Obamacare was applied to auto insurance?

This is what Obamacare would be like if applied to auto insurance:

What if everyone with a driver’s license were required by the federal government to purchase car insurance, whether you own a vehicle or not? And even if you have only a car, you are required to buy coverage for the car, a motorcycle, a bus, an 18-wheeler and any other vehicles you don’t own. The insurance would include scheduled maintenance on all types of vehicles — even those you don’t own. If you don’t purchase insurance, you will be “taxed” for failing to do so.

What if insurance companies were required to provide insurance to everyone regardless of driving record, and auto body shops were required to discount their prices to repair wrecked vehicles? And what if auto body shops could be sued when repair was not possible?

What if you had to pay for part of your reckless-driving neighbor’s auto insurance?

What if the insurance had to cover an unwise decision to purchase a new vehicle, and the policy had to pay for voiding the contract if the buyer changed his mind about owning and maintaining the vehicle?

What if an uninsured driver could wreck his vehicle and purchase insurance the next day to cover repairs or vehicle replacement?

What if you couldn’t buy less expensive insurance from a national firm in another state?

Auto insurance is the free market at work: capitalism. Obamacare is government welfare: socialism. Socialism fails again and again. Capitalism has built the best system in the world.