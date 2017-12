Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File

It seems that the “Dreamers” have never learned the definition of the terms “temporary” and “illegal.” President Barack Obama’s amnesty was temporary, not permanent or citizenship. But apparently their parents never told them they were here illegally and were subject to deportation at any time.

Illegal immigration is illegal, period. The same as speeding, drunken driving, robbery or any other crime.