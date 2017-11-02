What’s going on at the Clark County School District?

Have officials at the Clark County School District lost their minds? Retroactive diploma’s for students who failed their proficiency exams? Private meetings on implementing new policies for transgender students (Sunday Review-Journal)?

Leftists want children to view their biological sex as something their parents selected. Where are the feminists now screaming about girl sports teams that will be forced to accept boys, feeling like girls, to participate and share locker rooms?

Parents better wake up. Start attending school board meetings. Demand answers from your school board representative — and if you don’t know who that is, find out. When school board members come up for re-election, vote.

We need new, fresh ideas for our school district. Home schooling and private schools are looking better and better.