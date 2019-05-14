What’s the problem with Yucca Mountain?

Members of a congressional tour make their way through the south portal of Yucca Mountain near Mercury on Saturday, July 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Regarding Yucca Mountain: Nuclear material has been shipped safely on U.S. highways and railways for more than 70 years. A single seismic event of 5.6 on the Richter scale in the area 26 years ago doesn’t make earthquakes an issue. Radioactive particles are already in the area’s groundwater from past underground tests. The last major volcanic activity in Nevada was 72,000 years ago.

There are no valid reasons Nevada should oppose nuclear material storage at Yucca Mountain.