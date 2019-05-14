87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

What’s the problem with Yucca Mountain?

Glade Barlow Las Vegas
May 13, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Regarding Yucca Mountain: Nuclear material has been shipped safely on U.S. highways and railways for more than 70 years. A single seismic event of 5.6 on the Richter scale in the area 26 years ago doesn’t make earthquakes an issue. Radioactive particles are already in the area’s groundwater from past underground tests. The last major volcanic activity in Nevada was 72,000 years ago.

There are no valid reasons Nevada should oppose nuclear material storage at Yucca Mountain.

THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Impeachment can’t come soon enough
Richard L. Strickland North Las Vegas

More than 500 former attorneys and legal staff of the Justice Department have signed a letter stating that Attorney General William Barr is full of it.

LETTER: Time for Congress to outlaw assault weapons
Christopher Digsby Las Vegas

We as Americans have the right to bear arms. We do not, however, have the right to own weapons that can produce such a mass devastation in such a short amount of time.

Entrance to Northwest Academy, a private boarding school in Amargosa Valley. (Michael Quine/Las ...
LETTER: There’s more to the Northwest Academy story
Brent Facer St. George, Utah

Your series “Deserted in the Desert” about Northwest Academy ignored some important facts. Any entity working with maladapted youth will have allegations.

LETTER: GOP needs to mount a moral defense of capitalism
Stan McClure Las Vegas

Conservatives are now attacking the Green New Deal by pointing out (correctly) that government control of the economy will not work, will raise taxes, will cost too much, etc.

LETTER: Nevada teachers struggling with unruly students
John A. Bauman Las Vegas

I’ve been married to a middle-school teacher for more than 30 years. I believe teacher-student relationships have gradually gotten worse over that time.

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore discusses climate change on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at UNLV ...
LETTER: Al Gore’s impressive speech at UNLV
Rita Ransom Las Vegas

As an attendee at Al Gore’s excellent presentation at UNLV, I was very pleased to see Henry Brean’s comprehensive summary of the event.