What’s wrong with noncitizens in the U.S. military?

In answer to A.J. Maimbourg’s Wednesday letter (“Military folly”) regarding illegal aliens in the military, I must first confirm that I am a firm supporter of immigration control and I back President Donald Trump. I don’t know how far back the policy goes, but when I was doing my tour in Vietnam, we had aliens in my unit in combat. I know that there are currently numerous aliens currently serving in our military services.

These people did not demand “freebies.” They stepped up and volunteered to serve and possibly surrender their life for this country. They serve honorably and some shed blood for this country. They have been vetted and qualified to serve.

My proposal is that after successful graduation of boot camp, or even after one or two years of honorable service, these fine members of the military be automatically granted their citizenship papers, if they want them. These immigrants have paid their dues.