When it comes to political predictions, you can’t get them all right

In response to Bob Kendler’s Friday letter chiding Review-Journal columnist Wayne Allyn Root for predicting a Roy Moore victory in Alabama:

Mr. Kendler needs to be reminded of the constant barrage of predictions by the mainstream media of a Hillary Clinton win. When that didn’t happen, the public has been inundated with constant lies and nonfactual reporting regarding President Donald Trump, with no letup in sight. All because Hillary didn’t win.

So Mr. Root made a prediction. So it didn’t come true. So what? Mr. Kendler should stop gloating.

The public is now seeing all the former administration’s corruption being exposed. The FBI and Department of Justice have been reduced to becoming an arm of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary. Democrats have a lot to answer for. They are terrified all their crimes are being exposed because Hillary wasn’t elected.

This is the real scandal. It is Watergate on steroids, brought to us by corrupt Democrats and bureaucrats who had the hubris to think they should be running the country instead of a duly-elected president.