When will Congress stop taking NRA bribes

Since when do we have three houses of Congress? The Constitution refers to the Senate and the House of Representatives, but at no time is there a mention of a third. Yet members of Congress seem to act as if the National Rifle Association is part of Congress. They take orders from it and preach its doctrine.

How many more children must be killed before gun control or firearms regulation becomes the law? How many children must go to school in fear that they might not return home? When are the frightened members of Congress and unscrupulous president going to stop accepting NRA bribes and use some common sense?

Perhaps if the states do something on their own, the federal government and our inadequate president will get the message and follow through on promises made after Parkland. Instead of speaking at an NRA convention and extending support, the president should condemn the organization and all that it stands for.

It is a sad statement that, once again, the excitement about the latest sports event is on the front page, but there is nothing about protecting our children in schools.