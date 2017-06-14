When will Donald Trump start acting presidential?

In response to Joe Schaerer’s Sunday letter to the Review-Journal, I totally agree with what he said about Donald Trump becoming his own worst enemy. I did not vote for Mr. Trump and was literally shocked that he not only became the GOP nominee, but actually won the presidency. Amazing how easy it was for him to play (manipulate) so many people into believing that he is the 21st century Moses who would lead his sheep into the promised land.

As a reasonable person — though disappointed that Hillary didn’t win — I was willing to give Mr. Trump the benefit of the doubt that he would prove to be worthy of the title. I’ve been waiting since Jan. 20. No proof yet.

How long will I and the rest of the people in the United States have to wait? I’m willing to bet we’ll still be waiting when the 2020 election season begins unless he loses that great title long before then. I believe in miracles, so I keep praying for one.