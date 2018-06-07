Where are boards of directors on CEO pay?

Creators.com

It is not only unfair but immoral that CEOs in Las Vegas casinos are paid as high as $23.9 million annually while the average worker makes $39,869, as reported in Thursday’s Review-Journal. Capitalism is great, and we should not impose government controls, as some nations have done, to limit the spread. But no one (even with luck or being at the right place at the right time) is worth the spread of 601 times.

If you are a CEO at the top, the best way to ensure your position is to have a “well-paid” board of directors that votes on your pay. How about a report on directors paid for generally meeting only a few times a year?