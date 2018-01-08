Where has the money from 2015 Nevada tax hike gone?

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I totally agree with Walt Dybeck’s comments about school funding in his recent letter, “Education taxes.” Yes, what happened to the money collected following the 2015 state tax hike to help fund education? Our educational system is so poor that schools cannot even budget for school supplies. They are asking students to bring their supplies. Was the money from the higher taxes diverted to other programs?

Our lawmakers have approved financing for the Raiders stadium. The lawmakers are screwed up. It is time to replace all of them. They want to spend all this tax money for the Raiders to come here, but who will really benefit from the move? Only the owner. Yes, it is true the city will also benefit, but the owner will rake it in.

And remember, the Raiders have a pattern. Remember what they did in Los Angeles and Oakland? After locations spend money to encourage them to move, they move out. Just wait. If they move here, after a few years they will move out and leave the people of Nevada with the bill.