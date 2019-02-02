Where is our humanity at the southern border?

Our status on the worldwide stage is being judged every day that we treat humans as animals when all they are seeking is asylum and an opportunity for a better life.

REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool/File Photo

It is past time to stop incarcerating immigrants in these prison-like facilities. This reflects poorly on us as a nation, and we should be ashamed for allowing it to happen and to continue.

Children should not be separated from their families, and facilities should be livable, not abominable. It has already been reported that thousands more migrant children have been separated from their families than previously known, and the mental anguish and torment may never be forgotten by these innocents.

Our status on the worldwide stage is being judged every day that we treat humans as animals when all they are seeking is asylum and an opportunity for a better life. The time is upon us to correct the errors of this administration and to stand proud as Americans and stop what is being done to benefit the wealthy and frighten the poor.