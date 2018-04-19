Where the money going for unfilled White House positions?

There has been a lot of talk recently about President Donald Trump not filling the many executive and diplomatic positions that are required to sustain stability and carry out the duties of government. Especially with our allies. We need our partners to have confidence in our leadership.

Currently there are more than 200 vacancies in these areas. But if these positions are not being filled, where is the money that has been budgeted for them going? Is it being used to pay down the national debt? Is it being saved in the U.S. Treasury? Or is it being used to line the pockets of politicians?

Where’s the transparency? A lot of us would like to know.