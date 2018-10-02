Where will FBI’s Kavanaugh investigation take us?

Brett Kavanaugh. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook, File)

If Judge Brett Kavanaugh had the best interests of the country at heart, he would withdraw from the nomination process.

While it is commendable of Sen. Jeff Flake to have insisted on taking a step back and allowing the FBI to do an investigation, I fear we will end up in the same place we are now. The FBI can’t get blood from a stone and, without subpoena power, it can’t compel the witnesses to talk.

There is, however, what could be one very useful clue to point to the truth: Mark Judge’s autobiography. Judge Kavanaugh said in a speech that what happened at his college stayed there, but his friend may have already blown their cover, pseudonyms notwithstanding.

If the judge is confirmed (and I believe he will be, no matter what), the presidency that has torn this country asunder will have made the chasm between the two sides impassable.