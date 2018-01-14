Where’s the Trump tax bill “armageddon”?

AP Photo/Alan Diaz

Re: Carol A. Davis’s Wednesday letter to the editor, “Wage hikes”:

Ms. Davis tutors us that companies and Donald Trump are cheating employees because all of these $1,000 bonuses are “not the same as increasing wages.” Ms. Davis must believe that these companies were lying to their tens of thousands of employees when they stated that this is just a start and will be followed by wage increases, increased charitable contributions and increased capital budgets which will contribute to the addition of millions of jobs.

Also, just last week utility companies across the country announced that they are passing through the tax savings by lowering customer bills.

Why don’t we ignore the “tax bill Armageddon” predictions from the left, give this reform some time and see where the chips fall before the midterm elections.