Who could be against consumer choice?

Nevada voters passed the Question 3 initiative overwhelmingly in 2016. We don’t want a monopoly. We want more companies to provide energy so we may choose who we want to purchase from and pay.

In a monopoly you have to pay whatever price the company sets. The more companies we have, the more competitive the prices. The prices for pizza, burgers, beer, gasoline, etc. – these are all set competitively.

According to the Oct. 8 Review-Journal, U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt, former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, the Nevada Resort Association, the Clark County Education Association and Gov. Brian Sandoval all are for the voters and support Question 3. Vote “yes” on 3.