Who could be against Donald Trump’s efforts to uncover voter fraud?

Over the years there have been many scattered reports of voter fraud, but there has never been a real investigation into how widespread it has become.

Please, someone explain why anyone would be against finding out if there is voter fraud occurring during our elections. Please explain why any state would not be willing to find out if there are illegal votes impacting the election process.

Because many states now allow illegal residents to drive legally, and most states allow you to register to vote when acquiring your driving privilege, would it not be prudent to make sure that there are no illegal votes being tallied? The president’s commission has already found thousands of irregularities, and they have barely scratched the surface. I believe there is going to be millions of illegal voters found during the investigation, and I don’t want that to ever happen again.

Heaven forbid President Trump gets another controversy right.