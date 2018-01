Just her district or the whole state and country?

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

I recently contacted the office of U.S. Rep Dina Titus. The response I got was essentially, “I don’t talk to anyone not in my district. I represent my constituents, in my district.”

Well, if that is the case, she should abstain from voting on any bill that is not directed to her constituents exclusively. Her votes effect everyone in the districts, the states, the nation.

Politicians are convinced of their faux greatness.