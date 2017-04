Don Rickles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

In her Monday letter to the Review-Journal, Darlien Breez complained about the fact that the death of Don Rickles made the front page while an internment ceremony for John Glenn did not. She wondered when entertainers become more important than astronauts and senators. I think it has something due with the fact that entertainers make more people happier than astronauts and senators do.