All of us who love these United States should be pulling together to make it the best it can be.

Why are we destroying immense parts of our country’s history? Those statues in New Orleans and Virginia are an important part of this country’s history. We are not without warts, as most human beings are not. But we should learn from our mistakes, not tear them down.

These mobs seem to go from city to city, the same people, with nothing but destruction in mind. Are teachers instilling the importance of our history in today’s scholars?

Athletes who could never draw down the exorbitant salaries they receive anywhere but in the United States choose to not stand for the national anthem.

In the Lord’s Prayer, do we not say, “Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us”? All of us who love these United States should be pulling together to make it the best it can be. Love thy neighbor has not gone out of style.

There are many ways to handle anger without tearing things apart or burning the stores of hapless owners. Do we not teach discipline anymore for fear of squashing someone’s little id? It’s true, the times they are a changin’ — and, in my view, certainly not for the better.