Why are we making it more difficult for seniors to get their pain medications?

Jesse Bekker’s Thursday story on opioid penalties got me to thinking. Why is the Legislature curtailing opioids (painkillers) for senior citizens so they have to jump through myriad hoops to get pain relief?

Seniors suffer through chronic arthritis, heart operations, cancer and hundreds of other debilitating diseases that make them live in extreme pain. Lawmakers, in their knee-jerk reaction to recent opioid deaths, have added only more obstacles and expense for seniors to get medication.

Ironically, that same Legislature has bent over backward to grease the way for the marijuana industry. Is it because Nevada’s government is making money hand over fist taxing marijuana? Of course it is. Or could it be lawmakers want seniors to become potheads to increase the tax take?

Instead of erecting obstacles and added expense to those with already fixed and limited incomes, here’s an idea. Penalize those stealing the meds. Here’s another idea. Put the illegal sellers behind bars.

Don’t lawmakers realize seniors are lucky if they can get in to see a doctor every three months? With more rules and paperwork, they will be lucky to see them every six months. Not to mention that doctors are now being pushed by the government to police the elderly. Seniors have to fill out pages of extremely personal information in order to get their meds — it’s as if it is they are criminals.

It is time to punish the criminals for their behavior rather than penalizing those of us who need meds on a daily basis.