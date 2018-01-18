Letters

Why do we listen to Hollywood stars for political advice?

Darlien Breeze Las Vegas
January 17, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Thank you for running Jonah Goldberg’s Tuesday column, “Why we’ve let Hollywood stars become our moral guides.” Finally, a word of reason.

I don’t ask my hairdresser how to fix my car. I don’t ask my manicurist how to fix my plumbing leak. I go to the movies or watch TV for entertainment. I certainly wouldn’t let someone who played a doctor on TV operate on me. Why on earth would anyone follow the advice of an actor for political advice? Hosting a talk show isn’t exactly training for dealing with major issues concerning our nation.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like