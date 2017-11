They are doing with your money and mine. How nice.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Happy days are here again — for some. Our benevolent Las Vegas City Council has elected to pay scofflaw apartment owners up to a $50,000 rebate for doing what landlords should be doing on their own — that is, keeping their properties in good condition (“Las Vegas offers grants to owners who upgrade apartments,” Saturday Review-Journal). How nice.

These council members are not doing this, however, with their own money. Oh, no. They are doing with your money and mine. Again, how nice.